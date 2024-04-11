Isabella Bank’s (ISBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

