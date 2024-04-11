iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.73) on Thursday. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,283.33 and a beta of 0.51.
About iomart Group
