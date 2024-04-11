iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.73) on Thursday. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,283.33 and a beta of 0.51.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

