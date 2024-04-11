Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

4/8/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2024 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Home Depot had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/2/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Home Depot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $386.00 to $417.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2024 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2024 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $415.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $377.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2024 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $333.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $387.00 to $386.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $366.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2024 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $347.00 to $393.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Home Depot

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

