Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $984.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

