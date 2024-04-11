Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $437.44 and last traded at $438.39. 13,201,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,333,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.60.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

