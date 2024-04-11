Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is G&S Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.02. 15,378,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,611,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

