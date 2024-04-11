Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stake Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,115,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

