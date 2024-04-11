Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $626.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.00 and its 200 day moving average is $594.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.