Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.77 or 0.00022351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.29 billion and $191.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00065669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,417,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,395,936 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.