Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.80. 293,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.