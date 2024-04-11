Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.08.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $132.94 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

