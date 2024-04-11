Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Intel by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 13,619,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,296,172. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

