Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $178.13. Approximately 241,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 882,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

