Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.12% of Insteel Industries worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,001. The firm has a market cap of $672.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $61,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

