Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CEO Sells $4,837,951.20 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,439,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -28.83%.

TSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Townsquare Media

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.