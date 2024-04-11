Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) CEO Sells $4,837,951.20 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,439,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Townsquare Media Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Townsquare Media
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.