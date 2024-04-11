Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $2,013,560.67 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

