Insider Buying: Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires £3,875 in Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($4,904.44).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Andrew Beaden purchased 100,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,969.88).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of Velocity Composites stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. Velocity Composites plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.88.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

