Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Purchases 74,890 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 74,890 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £68,898.80 ($87,202.63).
Shares of PHP opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.16) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,582.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
