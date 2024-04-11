Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 25 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £146.50 ($185.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($194.20).

On Monday, February 12th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 27 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($186.58).

easyJet Trading Down 3.6 %

EZJ traded down GBX 20.60 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 550.40 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,438. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48). The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,162.79%.

EZJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 611 ($7.73).

Get Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.