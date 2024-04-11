Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Buys $146,100.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,701,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Trading Down 2.2 %

CTRN opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

