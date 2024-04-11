Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 117 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 117 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.55).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Russell O’Brien bought 112 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($189.95).

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA traded up GBX 4.21 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 130.21 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,502,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849,371. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.35 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

