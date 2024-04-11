Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stake Lowered by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,339 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,106 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

