Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 20,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,868. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

