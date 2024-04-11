Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Survey

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A WM Technology $215.53 million 0.88 -$115.99 million ($1.23) -1.03

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Information Analysis and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% WM Technology -56.88% -25.02% -15.37%

Summary

Information Analysis beats WM Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

