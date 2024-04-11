Imperial Oil Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,036,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

