Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,646 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.26% of Gates Industrial worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gates Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

