Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $5.13 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.76, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

