Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 21,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of UFP Technologies worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 112.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $236.93 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $257.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

