Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 113 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $384.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.53 and its 200 day moving average is $366.64. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $296.45 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

