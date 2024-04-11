Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 100,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.19% of Extreme Networks worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 146,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

