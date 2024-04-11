Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

