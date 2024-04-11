Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

