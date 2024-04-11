Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

MITK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.95 million, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

