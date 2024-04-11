Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Toro worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toro by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Stock Down 2.6 %

TTC opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.