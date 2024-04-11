Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 3,895 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

