iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

DBMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 107,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

