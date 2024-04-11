Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

