Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $269.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $258.00 to $269.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $259.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

