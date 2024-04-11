Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

