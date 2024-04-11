IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) vs. Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Head-To-Head Comparison

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IAMGOLD and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 3 2 0 2.17 Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $3.52, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 9.55% 1.97% 1.01% Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $987.10 million 1.82 $94.30 million $0.19 19.11 Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.11 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.41

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.