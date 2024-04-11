iA Financial Co. Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$82.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

