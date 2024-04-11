Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 0.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.66 and last traded at $317.17. Approximately 134,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,058,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

