HSBC Raises Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $24.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HSBC from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIGO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

