Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $358.73 and last traded at $359.47. Approximately 491,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,231,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

