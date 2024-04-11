Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 428.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.35. 27,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $187.39.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.72. Hitachi had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

