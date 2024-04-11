Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $235.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $24,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

