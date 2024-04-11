Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of HIFS stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $235.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
