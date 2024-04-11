Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $23.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,976,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

