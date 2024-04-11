Head to Head Analysis: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OppFi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.70 -$1.00 million ($0.02) -160.42 Zurich Insurance Group $56.10 billion 1.36 $4.35 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi -0.20% 23.92% 7.41% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares OppFi and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for OppFi and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.