HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.70. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

