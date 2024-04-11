HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $50,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,452,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

